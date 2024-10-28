Average Home Prices in Gurugram up 76% in 2 Years, say Report

The real estate prices of houses in Gurugram have risen to an average of 76 percent in the past two years driven by high demand and expectation for more homes. The newly released Prop Index Report by Magic bricks reveals an average price of Rs 14,650 per sq. ft., 15.5% up in the last quarter alone (July to September in the fictitious year 2024).

This growth pattern can be accrued mainly to a major infrastructure factor led by the successful construction of Dwarka Expressway. Housing sectors in Gurugram and newer sectors in particular have become more attractive to home buying as this major project has helped to increase connectivity between the two cities. While core Gurugram locations remain steep in rates these emerging sectors are gaining attention for affordable prices in housing, especially around central business districts.

Mr. Viren Mehta, Director, ElitePro Infra said, “The Gurugram real estate market has shown remarkable resilience, with property prices increasing by 76% over the past two years. This surge highlights the strong demand for housing, especially in key areas that offer enhanced infrastructure and connectivity. While the supply of residential units has also grown, the rising prices reflect sustained investor confidence and the premium that buyers are willing to pay for quality homes. Developers must now focus on balancing supply and affordability, ensuring that the market remains attractive for both homebuyers and investors alike.”

The report also pointed out that the prices have risen sharply and despite the demand for residential units going up a decent 9.9 percent QoQ, while new supply coming in at a much faster pace of 18.3 percent QoQ, thanks to an increase in the number of new listings and new project launches in the quarter.

Mr. Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real estate – Over the last 2 years, we have witnessed an unprecedented surge in home prices in Delhi NCR, driven primarily by the regions ongoing infrastructure development. The enhancements in connectivity and accessibility have not only elevated the desirability of NCR as a residential destination but have also stimulated significant interest from homebuyers. As we approach the festive quarter, we anticipate continued growth in housing sales, as consumers seek to make meaningful investments during this auspicious time.

Also, there is high demand of ready to move apartments, prices have gone up to 12.9 per cent quarter on quarter to Rs 13,729/ sq ft and under-construction apartments prices have gone up to 17.3 per cent quarter on quarter to Rs 16,180/ sq. ft.

This report factually shows that 3 BHK units are the most in demand, taking the majority with 66% of the total share. The average price for these units has increased by 21.6 percent in the last quarter which is at Rs 14,600 per square feet. End-user interest is inclined towards upcoming apartment micro-markets like the Dwarka Expressway where the average residential rate was Rs 14,800 against Rs 12,600 in New Gurgaon and Rs 17,000 in Golf Course Extension.

The Dwarka Expressway along with New Gurgaon and SPR has become the most searched area for real estates, as the report identifies. This change signifies a rise in interest in the real estate market in Gurugram connecting the city as a key player to the Delhi NCR real estate market.

Mr. Santosh Agarwal, CFO and Executive Director of Alphacorp, “The impressive 76% surge in residential prices across Gurugram over the past two years is a clear reflection of the region’s growing demand and strong market fundamentals. Gurugram has transformed into a key real estate destination, attracting both end-users and investors, driven by infrastructural advancements, improved connectivity, and the influx of multinational corporations. This price appreciation also mirrors the rising aspirations for luxury and high-end properties. We view this as a pivotal time to continue enhancing our project offerings with cutting-edge amenities and sustainable designs to meet the evolving needs of discerning buyers. Additionally, Gurugram’s growth trajectory aligns with broader economic trends, making it a robust investment hub for the future. With sustained government support and further infrastructure projects in the pipeline, the outlook remains highly positive for Gurugram’s real estate market.”

With infrastructure gradually developing more and new projects on the horizon, the residential market of Gurugram holds a promise of even more growth and the city remains as one among the top choices for consumers and investors.

Mr. Didar Singh, Senior Vice President – Sales, Trehan Iris, said, “Gurugram has seen a remarkable 76% increase in home prices over the past two years, reflecting its rise as a key business hub. The completion of significant infrastructure projects, particularly the Dwarka Expressway, has enhanced connectivity to Delhi, attracting a growing number of residents. This influx has driven residential demand, pushing prices upward, especially in core areas. As the housing supply increases, newer sectors are emerging, offering quality residential options while still maintaining proximity to major business districts. Moreover, as infrastructure continues to develop, Gurugrams appeal is set to grow, further solidifying its position as a prime destination for homebuyers seeking both convenience and value.“

Why These Areas of Gurugram Have Become Property Hotspots and:

With prime locations and excellent infrastructure development in NCR, the Gurugram Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), New Gurugram, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sohna Road have become property hotspots. Home buyers are showing significant interest in these areas. Gurugram is known for its various expressways and has the facilities of Indian Railways, Rapid Metro, and Delhi Metro, with the upcoming Rapid Rail facility also set to become available. Last year, the Haryana government formed Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), a special purpose vehicle to implement the 28.5 km metro expansion project from Millennium City Center to Cyber Hub, which will integrate a large part of the city into the metro network.