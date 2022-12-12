Aviation Minister Makes Surprise Visit To Terminal 3 After Complaints Of Overcrowding

This comes in the wake of several complaints pouring on social media by passengers about their harrowing experience at Delhi Internation Airport.

Delhi Airport Congestion: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday morning made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers at the airport. This comes in the wake of several complaints pouring on social media by passengers about their harrowing experience at Delhi Internation Airport. Earlier, Scindia convened a meeting with the officials and management boards of major airports in the country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has come up with a four-point action plan to be implemented as immediate remedial measures.

#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of congestion by passengers pic.twitter.com/5XBrNNDhDD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

4-point action plan to ease congestion at Delhi airport

Enhancing the number of X-Ray screening systems from 14 to 16 at the airport. An addition of one Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) machine and two standard X-Ray machines. Two entry points – Gate 1A and Gate 8B – will be converted for passenger usage. The authorities are also working on progressively reducing the number of peak-hour departures from the current 19 to 14 flights at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3.

Passengers are sharing their harrowing experiences for some time now and social media is buzzing with such posts. Domestic air traffic peaked in the month of December at 4 lakh passengers every day for seven days in December so far.

Good morning – 5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL … 35 minutes to get into the airport – 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now … the mother of all security lines … SECURITY !!! Abandon hope all ye who enter here @JM_Scindia @ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/uPBvVSJG5E — KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) December 11, 2022

The rise in domestic air traffic has also resulted in an increase in the complaints by passengers as they are facing problems at Delhi Airport at every step in their boarding process. It is noteworthy here that Delhi Airport is one of the best airports in our country.

The main reason for this overcrowding at Delhi airport is the expansion of DIAL which has led to additional passengers being funnelled via T3. The airport is going through an expansion process as Terminal 2 and Terminal 1 are yet not fully functional. Recently, the airport opened an arrivals facility at T1 but until the full expansion is complete—a redistribution of flights and subsequent solutions look distant.



