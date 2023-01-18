Avoid Dot Balls, Show Intent, Hit Hard Into Gaps- Shubman Gill Recipe For Success Against Pressure

Home

‘Avoid Dot Balls, Show Intent, Hit Hard Into Gaps’- Shubman Gill’s Recipe For Success Against Pressure

Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship on Wednesday to make 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes, and becoming youngest batter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to hit a double century in men’s ODIs.

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship on Wednesday to make 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes, and becoming youngest batter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to hit a double century in men’s ODIs as India went onto clinch the match by 12 runs.

Gill after winning the Man of the Match Award said that at times when the bowler is on top, it’s important to make them feel the pressure. Avoiding dot balls, showing intent and hitting hard in the gaps is the recipe for success for the 23-year old.

‘I was waiting eagerly to go out and do what I want to do. With wickets falling, at times I wanted to unleash and I’m glad I could do it at the end. Sometimes when the bowler is on top, you need to make them feel pressure. Need to avoid dot balls, show some intent and hit hard into the gaps. Which is what I was doing. Wasn’t really thinking of 200, but once when I hit sixes in the 47th over, I did feel that I could. Before that, I was playing what was coming to me’, Gill told at the post-match presentation.

‘He (Kishan) is one of my best mates. I was there when he scored his ODI double hundred and it was special. It feels nice when you are wanting to do something and it is coming off on a regular basis. Definitely a sense of satisfaction. It (double ton) has sunk in pretty well. Game went much more closer than I expected’, he added.



