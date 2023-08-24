AVPL to Create Drone Entrepreneurs in Haryana in Association with HSDM

AVPL, a leading Indian company in agri training, overseas placements, and drone manufacturing, today announced partnership with Haryana Govt to create 800 drone entrepreneurs in Haryana in association with the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM). These drone entrepreneurs will serve Haryana’s farmers by providing them Drone as a Service.

Under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, HSDM has a target to depute one skilled & certified drone entrepreneur and one agri entrepreneur in each village in Haryana. The HSDM has a target of creating a total of 12,000 drone/agri entrepreneurs for 7,000 villages in Haryana. These entrepreneurs will carry out various tasks such as pesticide and insecticide spraying, transportation, disaster management and crop monitoring using drones.

AVPL recently established 4 RPTO (remote pilot training organization) Centers in 4 cities in Haryana: Gurgaon, Sirsa, Sonipat and Jhajjar to create a pool of drone pilots via its DGCA Compliant subsidiary SPH Aviation. The Gurgaon center has already gotten DGCA accreditation.

The HSDM team recently visited and inspected the Sirsa and Sonipat centers along with representatives of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), ITI Department and district administration.

Ms. Preet Sandhuu, Managing Director, AVPL, said, “Haryana Skill development Mission isdoing a great service to the nation and the state by providing the costly Industry 4.0 dronetraining skills at free of cost. This will empower the youth and open up a world of opportunitiesfor them. I thank Hon’ble CM Shri Manohar Lal Khattarji for his vision of making Haryana theNo. 1 state in futuristic technologies and agriculture. I also thank Shri Vivek Agarwal, IRS,Mission Director, HSDM for spearheading this program and contributing his leadership to it.”

AVPL’s modern and cutting-edge drone training centres will provide hands-on training to youth and teach them about subjects like flight operations, navigation, emergency procedures, airspace regulations, and more. Thus, they can gain a comprehensive understanding of drone piloting.

