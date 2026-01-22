SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, has released episode 55 of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring Michelle Mullens, Global Portfolio Marketing Manager for Transfusion Medicine. With decades of experience in blood banking and immunohematology, Mullens shares insights into the pressures on today’s blood supply and the importance of consistent donor engagement. Key insights:
With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to lab, clinic to hospital. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care. Investor Contact:
Juliet Cunningham
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected] Media Contact:
D. Nikki Wheeler
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected] SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation
- Everyday and climate-driven emergencies strain supply: Routine trauma, traffic injuries and increasingly frequent weather events create unpredictable demand for blood products
- Universal types face rising pressure: Growth in prehospital low-titer whole blood programs accelerates consumption of O-type units, requiring more targeted donor recruitment and precise inventory management
- Automation strengthens resilience: Standardized, high-throughput immunohematology platforms enhance safety, ensure operational continuity during surges and enable staff to focus on complex cases
- All donors matter: Every blood type plays a vital role in supporting both direct transfusion needs and the diagnostic reagents that make safe transfusion possible
