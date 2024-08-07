Awfis Unwind: New Study Reveals How India Inc. Unwinds at Work

Awfis, India’s largest network of coworking spaces, today unveiled its latest report, “Awfis Unwind: Fun, Food & Retail“. Unravelling the mysteries of the modern workplace, the report delves deep into the lives of office-goers, exploring the intricate interplay of food, fun, and retail. Focusing on employee habits, preferences, and aspirations, the study offers unique insights into the factors driving satisfaction and productivity in today’s workplaces. From satiating hunger pangs to indulging in playful diversions and navigating the retail landscape, the report reveals the vibrant tapestry of office life.

The comprehensive survey includes responses from over 1,000 professionals across various sectors and age groups, from under-25 graduates to seasoned professionals over 43. Capturing data from 17+ cities, including a deep dive into 5+ Tier-2 locations, the study offers a holistic view of office life across India. This diverse dataset sheds light on workplace trends, preferences, and behaviours, providing actionable recommendations for creating engaging and productive work environments.

Awfis Unwind – Food, Fun and Retail

Key Findings:

FOOD

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Food has emerged as a cornerstone of Indian office culture serving as a catalyst in fostering camaraderie and productivity

A remarkable 87% frequent the Awfis caf regularly & 48% prefer team meals

FUN

74% of respondents preferred indoor Awfis spaces over outdoor areas to unwind

Festive celebrations are the top choice with 29% of votes, followed by food festivals and sports events

RETAIL

62% of respondents indulge in impulse shopping, with women leading the trend

Gen X+ form the biggest supporters of retail therapy at Awfis with 72% of them patronising the 700+ popups

Sheetal Vanwari, Head of Marketing at Awfis Space Solutions, said, “Our analysis has shown us that workplace is beyond Zoom calls and Excel sheets. It is a melting pot of experiences where Food, Fun, and Retail converge to create a thriving ecosystem. Food has evolved into a powerful tool for building connections, fun and social interaction are equally crucial. Engaging events and cultural celebrations creates a sense of belonging and encourages collaboration. And surprisingly, retail therapy has become a significant factor in office allure. The “Awfis Unwind: Fun, Food & Retail” report underscores the importance of a holistic approach to workplace design. By sharing these insights, we assist businesses and individuals with workspaces people love coming to. Awfis continues to lead the way in redefining the modern workplace, offering environments where professionals thrive.“

Read the complete report here: www.awfis.com/inspiration/workplace-insights/reports/awfis-unwind-2024-food-fun-retail

About Awfis Space Solutions Limited

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. (‘Awfis’) is the leading flexible workspace solutions company in India offering a network of flexible spaces, where small and large corporates can seamlessly book and utilize workspaces tailored to their requirements. Within their suite of flexible workspace solutions, they offer Flex Space Solutions which includes Coworking and Customized managed offices, Mobility Solutions, Awfis Transform (Design & Build), and Awfis Care (Facility Management). Their integrated platform strategy addresses modern workspace requirements by backward integration with Awfis Transform, providing design and build services, and forward integration with Awfis Care, delivering facility management services on behalf of space owners.

For more information: Please log on to www.awfis.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.