‘Axar Patel Has Put Pressure On Ravindra Jadeja’, Says World Cup-Winning Indian Cricketer

Axar Patel has been expectational with both bat and ball for India in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered during Asia Cup 2022.

Axar Patel put on 68 runs for the sixth wicket with Deepak Hooda against Sri Lanka. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir felt consistent performances by Axar Patel across formats have put pressure on star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a injury. Axar scored an 31 not out and then defended 12 runs in the final over to help India eke out a two-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“I believe that whenever Axar Patel has been given opportunities and in whichever format, he has performed exceptionally well. It is a good thing. He has put pressure on Jadeja,” Gambhir, who is currently the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, told Star Sports.

Jadeja, who has been India’s premier all-rounder across formats, suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup last year that eventually ruled him out of the T20 World Cup in Australia. In Jadeja’s absense, Axar grabbed the opportunity with both hands with consistent performances.

With Axar performing in tandem for India, it will be tough for Jadeja to make a comeback in the Indian team. Gambhir stated that this type of competition for places will benefit the national side in the long run.

“Axar Patel – whether it is T20 or Test cricket – he is putting pressure in every format and today you also got to see the range. I believe the more options you have is better for the Indian team and Axar as well,” added Gambhir, who was the hero in the final in both 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups.



