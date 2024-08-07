AYANA Bali’s SAKA Museum Named in Time Magazine: World’s Greatest Places 2024

AYANA Bali’s newly-opened cultural and events center, the SAKA Museum, has just been recognized in Time Magazine’s prestigious World’s Greatest Places list of 2024. Integrating Balis rich history with state-of-the-art facilities, SAKA Museum is establishing itself as a centerpiece for the island’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

SAKA Museum at AYANA Bali

As part of AYANA Bali’s resort destination, SAKA Museum underscores its mission to promote and preserve Bali’s vibrant cultural heritage. The museums inaugural exhibition, Walking Among the Giants, showcases a collection of ogoh-ogoh, giant effigies paraded during Bali’s New Year Day of Silence Celebration, Nyepi. This collaborative masterpiece, crafted by Balinese communities and artists, vividly portrays iconic figures from Balinese folklore and legend.

SAKA Museum seamlessly blends Bali’s rich traditions with its modern ethos, a harmony echoed throughout the museum’s architectural design. The award-winning Napp Studio & Architects has artfully captured Bali’s natural beauty in the museum’s layout. From the island’s tranquil night sky, reflected in the light-studded ceiling, and volcanic rocks in the jasper and agate materials, to water caves evoked through numerous pools and fountains, the museum conveys the deep connection between Balinese culture and the natural world.

“We are truly honored to see our collaboration with the Balinese community acknowledged by such a renowned publication,” says Judith Bosnak, Director of SAKA Museum. “With our captivating exhibitions, we hope to further elevate this beautiful culture and captivate the global community.“

In addition to showcasing Balinese culture, the museum was specially developed to serve as a premiere venue for a wide range of events. The East Gallery on the first floor provides an elegant setting for special occasions, accommodating weddings and corporate gatherings for up to 300 guests. On the second floor, the SAKA Garden presents an enchanting outdoor environment with a floating stage setup, perfect for events of up to 400 attendees. Through exhibitions, seminars, and events held in these spaces, SAKA Museum aims to foster a greater appreciation for Balinese history and culture.

Coming soon, SAKA eagerly anticipates the launch of new exhibits, including a showcase exploring Subak, the UNESCO-recognized water management system established in Balis rice fields during the 11th century and still in use today. Another upcoming attraction will feature an innovative light and sound dome installation that offers a fresh interpretation of Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence.

TIME Magazine’s inclusion of SAKA Museum in its list of World’s Greatest Places is a significant affirmation of Balinese culture and traditions, and AYANA’s dedication to instilling a deeper understanding of the islands living heritage. The museum’s name is an homage to the Balinese Saka calendar – perfectly encapsulating its mission of bridging Bali’s past, present, and future.

The museum is now open to AYANA Bali hotel guests for free and the public for an admission fee. Learn more about SAKA Museum here. Find high-resolution images of SAKA Museum here.

About AYANA Bali

Just 12 km from Bali’s international airport, AYANA Bali enjoys a majestic 1.3 km stretch of cliff-front coastline above Jimbaran Bay. The 90-hectare resort is home to four award-winning hotels:

AYANA Resort Bali, whose 294 rooms and suites blend classic elegance with traditional Balinese aesthetics, with each featuring marble bathrooms, furnished balconies, and interconnecting doors. AYANA Segara Bali, whose 197 rooms and suites bring a contemporary indoor-outdoor twist to the legendary Balinese-inspired AYANA experience. AYANA Villas Bali, whose 78 luxurious villas feature private plunge pools and spectacular ocean backdrops. RIMBA by AYANA Bali, a 403-room family-friendly resort.

AYANA Bali is also home to SAKA Museum, dedicated to preserving and sharing the island’s rich culture and history. Nearby, you’ll find AYANA Residences, Bali’s first purely residential community integrated within a 5-star resort, and the award-winning AYANA Spa, featuring 53 treatment rooms including one of the world’s largest hydrotherapy seawater pools, and – set on a cliff above the Indian Ocean – the incomparable Spa on the Rocks. AYANA Bali offers 15 wedding venues; 14 freshwater swimming pools including a children’s pool and the saltwater infinity Ocean Beach Pool at the cliff’s base; the secluded Kubu Beach; 27 dining venues; 15 meeting and event venues; a business center, an 18-hole golf putting course; 2 tennis courts; a jogging track; 2 fitness centers; and 2 kids’ clubs.

About SAKA Museum

Opened in 2024, SAKA Museum is a cultural hub for celebrating Bali’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical expressions, while its vast open-air and indoor spaces make it a premier venue for diverse occasions. Through its exhibitions, seminars, knowledge center, and permanent collection, SAKA Museum sparks curiosity and fosters a deeper appreciation for Balinese culture while supporting the advancement of museum best practices in Indonesia. The museum is part of AYANA’s commitment to collaboration with the Balinese community.