Ayodhya Development Authority On-boards ShopClues as its Technology Partner to Manage All Tourism Interfaces

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), a prominent institution operating under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Government, has joined forces with ShopClues, a leading technology company known for its innovative solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step as ShopClues undertakes the responsibility to oversee and manage all digital tourism interfaces affiliated with The Ayodhya Development Authority.

Pioneering Partnership Sealed with the Signing of MoU between ShopClues and Ayodhya Development Authority

Ayodhya, rich in history and culture, is now a burgeoning tourist gem. It boasts sacred sites and captivating architecture, including the spiritual cornerstone of Ram Janmabhoomi and the alluring design of Hanuman Garhi temple. Kanak Bhawans vibrant murals depicting Lord Rams life enhance the citys allure, while the tranquil Sarayu River banks and the serene Mani Parbat offer reflective moments. Ayodhyas development as a sought-after destination, integrating spirituality, legacy, and craftsmanship for an enriching travel experience, can be seen by improved infrastructure and connectivity.

The state government will leverage the technology expertise of ShopClues Enterprise Devision for Ayodhya’s overall holistic development, boosting the local economy through increased tourism revenue and job opportunities. The tie-up will help improve infrastructure and facilities for visitors; preserve and promote Ayodhya’s cultural and historical heritage; and elevate Ayodhya’s status as a world-class tourist destination, attracting travellers from India and across the world.

Recognized for its outstanding services, the ShopClues Enterprise Devision provides an array of solutions to address diverse technological requirements. Their extensive service portfolio encompasses Product Engineering, Development of Web and Mobile Apps, Cloud Engineering, UI/UX Design, Enterprise App Development, Comprehensive E-commerce Solutions, Logistics Solutions, and Customer Care Solutions. Enjoying a commendable reputation, they have effectively partnered with governmental, private, and international entities, delivering top-notch technological solutions.

As the technology partner of ADA, ShopClues will develop a user-friendly, informative, and visually captivating tourism portal showcasing Ayodhya’s diverse tourist attractions, reflecting its rich culture and heritage. ShopClues will also create an interactive and intuitive mobile application that will provide tourists with real-time information, personalized itineraries and secure online booking options for accommodations and tours. ShopClues will also operate paying guest schemes, home stays and various other tourist activities including heritage walks, adventure sports, and immersive workshops in Ayodhya and its nearby locations.

“We are humbled and honoured to be entrusted by the Ayodhya Development Authority and the Uttar Pradesh Government for this prestigious and transformative project. At ShopClues, we believe in the power of technology to revolutionize industries and enrich people’s lives. Our team is excited to contribute to the development of Ayodhya’s tourism sector and showcase the city’s unique charm to the world through cutting-edge solutions combined with a deep understanding of the needs of travellers. We look forward to putting Ayodhya on the ‘must-visit destination’ list for all,” said Anuraag Gambhir, MD ShopClues.

Among those who attended the function held on 26 July announcing the partnership between ShopClues and Ayodhya Development Authority were Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya; Vishal Singh, Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority; Anuraag Gambhir, MD, ShopClues; Vijesh Poollakil, Head of ShopClues’ Enterprise Division; Rupinder Grewal, Head of Operations at ShopClues; and Abhishek Tiwari, Director of Technology at ShopClues.

About ShopClues

ShopClues, founded in 2011, is an online marketplace that strives to provide a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience by offering a wide range of products across various categories.

In 2019, Qoo10, one of the worlds largest online marketplaces, acquired ShopClues with the aim of making Brand India available to consumers in Southeast Asia and bringing their products to Indian consumers. This acquisition aligned with Qoo10s vision of connecting diverse buyers and sellers worldwide and enhancing life through secure, enjoyable, and convenient shopping.

To continue catering to budget-conscious customers in Tier II and Tier III cities, ShopClues introduced a dedicated section within their platform known as “ShopClues Bazaar“. This section follows the traditional ShopClues model and focuses on offering budget-friendly products that are specifically tailored to meet the needs of the Tier II and III markets.

For more information, you can visit the official website of ShopClues – www.shopclues.com.

