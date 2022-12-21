Now, death threats for Shah Rukh Khan over the Pathaan controversy. Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni says he will burn SRK alive if he ever meets him.

Pathaan Controversy Ayodhya Seer Says ‘Will Burn Shah Rukh Khan Alive’

Death threats for Shah Rukh Khan over Pathaan controversy: In a violent statement made on Tuesday, the seers from Ayodhya threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan. The statement was made in the context of the entire controversy around the actor’s song ‘Besharam Rang‘ from his upcoming film ‘Pathaan‘ in which he is seen romancing a bikini-clad Deepika Padukone. Several fringe groups and political leaders have objected to Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song.

On Tuesday, Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni said he would even go to the extent of burning Shah Rukh alive if he ever met him, reported news agency IANS. He said the makers of the ‘Besharam Rang‘ song have insulted the saffron colour which is associated with the Hindu religion. “People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive,” the seer said.

Paramhans also called for a ban on Pathaan and warned against vandalising theatres if the film was released on the big screen. He said he would set the theatres on fire if they screen the Siddharth Anand directorial. The statement came after the priest of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, Mahant Raju Das, also protested against the YRF entertainer.

This is not the first time a Bollywood actor has been attacked for simply making a film. Earlier, during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, a fringe group threatened to chop Deepika’s nose if the film was not made as per their sensibilities. Several incidents have happened in the past when the film industry has been attacked blatantly for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Pathaan, meanwhile, hits the screens as the big Republic Day release on January 25. It also features John Abraham in the leading role. Watch this space for all the latest udpates on the film!



