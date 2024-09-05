Azbil Wins Innovation and Design Award at the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards 2024

Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6845) announced that it has been honored as the Award Winner in the Innovation and Design category at the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards (SEAA) 2024 organized by the Singapore Environmental Council (SEC)*. Azbil won this award for enhancing its sustainability performance through creativity, life cycle thinking, and technological advancements. Azbils services demonstrate proven environmental benefits via energy management solutions based on advanced measurement and control technology.

Award winners at SEAA ceremony

Azbil has also been awarded Merit Winner in the Systems and Management category for its commitment to fostering societal development and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs. Azbil has enhanced its global efforts in decarbonization and environmental protection, aligning operations with internationally recognized sustainability benchmarks and joining the United Nations Global Compact.

The SEAA remains one of the most prestigious environmental awards in Singapore and the region, celebrating the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental excellence.

Representing Azbil Corporation, the companys Singapore branch, Strategic Planning & Development Office for Southeast Asia, received the awards from Guest of Honor Ms. Grace Fu, Singapores Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations on August 21, 2024.

Award presentation to Azbil: (L to R) Ms. Loh, Singapore Environment Council, Ms. Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations and Ms. Jaswal, Azbil

“Azbils remarkable achievements at SEAA 2024 underscore its long-term commitment to innovation and sustainability. Azbils contributions to advancing sustainable solutions set a high benchmark for environmental excellence. We congratulate Azbil on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to its continued leadership in addressing global environmental challenges and driving decarbonization efforts forward,” said Ms. Isabella Huang-Loh, Chairman, Singapore Environment Council.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reaffirm our commitment to environmental excellence and sustainability. This recognition is a testament to the expertise that we have honed over more than a century, uniting our past, present, and future. By going beyond automation to perfect measurement and control technologies, we continue the vision of our enduring legacy that drives us forward and inspires others to join us in achieving a sustainable society,” said Mr. Takayuki Yokota, Director and Representative Corporate Executive, Deputy President, Azbil Corporation.

Guided by the philosophy of “human-centered automation,” the azbil Group will continue to pursue initiatives which aim to make contributions that lead “in series” to a sustainable society and to ensure its own sustainable growth.

*Singapore Environmental Council (SEC)

Established in 1995, the SEC enables businesses in their sustainability journeys through its globally recognized environmental certification programme under the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN). In 2018, SEC was granted United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) accredited environmental NGO status. SEC influences thinking on sustainability issues and coordinate environmental efforts in Singapore and the region.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to peoples safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2024, Azbil employed about 10,000 people worldwide and generated Yen 290.9 billion in revenue.