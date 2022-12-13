Baal Veer Actor Dev Joshi is All Set to Fly The Moon And Back in Six Days, Know About SpaceX Moon Trip

TV actor Dev Joshi is one of the eight lucky persons on the planet for the journey to the moon and back. Dev will be accompanying Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

Television actor Dev Joshi who has become a household name with show Baal Veer, is going to the moon for real. Yes, you read it right! Dev Joshi has made it to the popular group of an eight-member crew that will fly to the moon in 2023. Dev along with eight others will travel around the moon’s orbit on the spacecraft named Starship, which is developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. They will be in space for six days before returning back to Earth. The spacecraft will not be landing on the moon and will just orbit it.

DJ Steve Aoki who was in Bangalore recently, will also be a part of the SpaceX moon trip. As reported in Telly Chakkar, “Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who purchased all the seats aboard the rocket in 2018, on Friday revealed the name of the eight people who will be joining him for the all-private lunar endeavour. DJ #steveaoki who was in Bangalore recently will also be joining #devjoshi for the Moon trip. Dev has been in the entertainment industry since he was three and has done several television series. The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought every seat for the lunar expedition.”

Dev told a media portal, “I have been fascinated by space since I was a child and used to read a lot on the subject. When I learnt about the dearMoon project, I jumped at the chance to apply. Besides, the moon has a special significance in India – widely referenced in songs and religious motifs. Scientists are attracted to the moon, but as artistes, we will fulfill this mission.”

LIST OF PEOPLE GOING ON THE SPACE WITH DEV JOSHI

The names of the artists who have been declared on the website of his dearMoon project are K-pop star T.O.P, American DJ Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech choreographer Yemi A.D., Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall and Indian actor Dev Joshi.



