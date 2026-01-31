Excise officials arrested a baba, identified as Narsaiah Maharaj, for cultivating marijuana plants in Panchgaon village, Sangareddy. The officials raided an agricultural land and seized ganja plants weighing 17.741 kg. The market price of the seized marijuana is approximately Rs 70 lakhs. According to excise officials, Maharaj was cultivating the marijuana plants on agricultural land in the middle of cotton plants.