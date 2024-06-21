NationalPolitics

Baba Ramdev, Indian Army Personnel Perform Asanas On International Yoga Day

June 21, 2024
0 55 Less than a minute

Watch: Baba Ramdev, Indian Army Personnel Perform Asanas On International Yoga Day

Watch: Baba Ramdev, Indian Army Personnel Perform Asanas On International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, performed different asanas in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Thousands of people and children also attended the event and performed various asanas with the Yog Guru. In Delhi, Army Chief (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, along with other army personnel, participated in a yoga session at Cariappa Parade Ground.





