Home

News

Watch: Baba Ramdev, Indian Army Personnel Perform Asanas On International Yoga Day

Watch: Baba Ramdev, Indian Army Personnel Perform Asanas On International Yoga Day

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Watch: Baba Ramdev, Indian Army Personnel Perform Asanas On International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, performed different asanas in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Thousands of people and children also attended the event and performed various asanas with the Yog Guru. In Delhi, Army Chief (Designate) Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, along with other army personnel, participated in a yoga session at Cariappa Parade Ground.











