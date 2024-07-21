NationalPolitics

Baba Ramdev Supports Uttar Pradesh Govt Kanwar Yatra Order

Baba Ramdev, came forward on Sunday to voice his support for the initiative taken by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The decision compels all shop owners established along the route of the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage to put up noticeable displays of their own names.

‘Why Should Rahman…’: Baba Ramdev Supports Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Kanwar Yatra Order

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday supported the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttarakhand government’s recently issued directions to eateries and shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names and mobile numbers. Supporting the orders, Baba Ramdev stated that everyone should be proud of their names. Backing the orders, the yoga guru said that if he, Ramdev, doesn’t have a problem revealing his identity, then ‘Rahman’ should not have issues with it either.

“If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name. There is no need to hide the name, only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim or from any other community…” he said.





