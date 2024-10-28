Baba Vanga and Nostradamus predictions for 2025 are HORRIFYING, attack on Vladimir Putin, devastating war in …

Home

New Delhi: Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian prophetess, and Nostradamus have been grabbing the headlines for their predictions. Recently, their predictions about the year 2025 have become the point of discussion. Their predictions include the possibility of humans making contact with aliens, an attempted attack on Vladimir Putin, and terrorist attacks in Europe. However, the most concerning prediction made by both Baba Vanga and Nostradamus is a breaking of a major war breaking out in Europe, leading to widespread devastation.

Who was Baba Vanga

Baba Vanga was a woman from Bulgaria who passed away in 1996. However, many of her predictions came true after her death, which spread her fame worldwide. Born Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, she claimed to possess a divine gift that allowed her to see into the future after losing her sight at the age of 12. It is said that Baba Vanga had foretold significant events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Princess Diana’s death, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, all of which eventually came true. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, she left behind predictions for every year until 5079, when she believed the world would end due to a natural event.

Baba Vanga’s warning of ‘cruel wars’ in Europe

The 16th-century French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus, warned of “cruel wars” involving “those from the lands of Europe.” Some interpret these predictions as potentially connected to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine initiated by Putin. Additionally, he mentioned that “The ancient plague will be worse than enemies.”

Baba Vanga’s Prediction

According to Baba Vanga’s prediction. a devastating war in Europe in 2025, which will lead to widespread destruction and significant loss of life and property. According to her prediction, a new war will start next year between two countries, separate from the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Who is Nostradamus

Born Michel de Nostredame, Nostradamus was a 16th-century French astrologer, physician, and reputed seer. Known for his cryptic and poetic prophecies, he is most famous for his book “Les Prophéties” (The Prophecies), published in 1555. This book contains hundreds of quatrains (four-line poems) that some believe predict significant events in history, such as wars, natural disasters, and political shifts.











