National

Babar Azam Clinches ICC Mens ODI Cricketer Of The Year Honour For Second Consecutive Time

admin
52Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 14 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Babar Azam Clinches ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer Of The Year Honour For Second Consecutive Time

In 2022, Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored 679 runs from nine ODIs at an average of 84.87 with three centuries.

Babar Azam, Babar Azam ODI stats, Babar Azam ODI stats in 2022, Babar Azam centuries in 2022, Babar Azam ODI Centuries, Babar Azam ICC honour, Babar Azam, Babar Azam Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, Cricket news,
Babar Azam has been in phenomenal form in 2022 for Pakistan in ODIs. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been crowned the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 for the second year in a row, the ICC revealed on Thursday.

It was quite surprising that Babar played only nine games in 2022, but whatever time he got in the middle, the right-hander made most use of it, smashing five half-centuries besides his three tons during the period.

His best performance last year was 114 against Australia in Lahore at March end.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 1:20 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 1:32 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories