Babar Azam Does Not Have Cricketing Sense, Danish Kaneria Slams Pakistan Skipper For Poor Shot Selection News

(Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand once again ended in a draw as the series comes to an end without a winner. On the 5th day of the final Test, former Pakistan international Danish Kaneria lashed out at skipper Babar Azam for his poor shot selection against the Kiwis, which cost him his wicket to Bracewell.

After getting out to Michael Bracewell, Kaneria slammed Babar for having lack of cricketing sense as he failed to bring out the sweep shot to save his wicket.

”I think Babar Azam doesn’t have the cricketing sense. He got out while playing on the back foot, which he should have swept. Luckily, Pakistan didn’t lose the series. Local boys Sarfaraz and Shakeel saved the team”, he said in his YouTube channel.

Danish also added that Azam failed both as a batman and skipper in the series. Even though the 28-year old scored a century in the first innings of the 1st Test, before getting dismissed on below-par score in the following three innings.

”So-called world-class batter Babar Azam failed. Against off-spinners, he doesn’t have sweep shots and is unable to take charge. He failed to deliver when Pakistan needed him the most. He failed as a captain and batsman in the series”, he added.

Kaneria was highly impressed by the performances of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel and wants the management to give them the Test captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively.

‘You have to give Test captaincy to Sarfaraz. He can be a very good option for captaincy and Saud Shakeel for vice-captaincy, who has started to play for Pakistan recently but has the potential to lead Pakistan in the future’, he told.



