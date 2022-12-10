Saturday, December 10, 2022
Babar Azam, Marias Erasmus Join Hands to Recreate Belly-Out Meme During Pakistan vs England 2nd Test in Multan

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and umpire Marias Erasmus shared a nice laugh during Day 2 of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test as both of them joined hands to recreate a social media meme of both of them, that has been doing the rounds lately.

In the picture that went viral, Babar Azam can be seen having a chat with his batting partner Abdullah Shafique and in the background Marias Erasmus’s belly appeared to be in perfect sync with Azam’s mid-section and it looked like as if the Pakistan captain has a nice round belly.

So on Day 2, when Imam-ul-Haq’s throw bounced off English batter Zack Crawley and bumped into Erasmus’s belly, Babar Azam went to the umpire and recreated the internet meme by standing side by side.

