Babar Azam, Pakistan Skipper, Shuts Down Reporter When Asked About Test Captaincy Future
Babar Azam has been winless as Pakistan captain at home this season. Pakistan lost 0-3 to England before drawing the Test series against New Zealand.
Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a sharp response to a reporter with a one-line response on Sunday after he was asked about his future regarding the Test leadership . Winless in Tests at home this season, Babar was asked if he would consider stepping down following a poor record since last year.
“I think we are having a white ball series now and the Test matches are over. So if you have any questions about this white ball series ask about that,” Babar shot back on Sunday. Following a 0-3 Test whitewash against England at home, Pakistan drew the Test series against New Zealand with both matches ending in draws.
When Babar was asked again about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, he retorted: “I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan”
Pakistan will play three ODIs against New Zealand, the first of which starts on Monday. All the three ODIs will be played in Karachi.
“In white ball formats we have performed well and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand although we know they are a very good side and it will be a tough series for both teams,” he added.
Meanwhile, New Zealand wil be missing the services of Matt Henry who has been ruled out of the series due to injury.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 11:17 PM IST
Updated Date: January 8, 2023 11:18 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Bengaluru Just A Month After Inauguration OMR Stretch Under Rapid Road Project Develops Cracks
[ad_1] Despite still being in the evaluation process, Bengaluru's 'Rapid Road' project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and...
Viral Video Teenager Hurls Paper Plane In Middle Of Football Match And Scores Goal Watch
[ad_1] You can call it skill, talent, creativity, luck, or whatever, this is one of the most exciting moments captured...
Punjab Govt School Principal Offers Free Air Travel to Students Figuring in Board Exam Merit List
[ad_1] After seeing two students availing of air travel facility, Sharma said another 22 students from classes 10 and 12...
Virat Kohli Trains For First Time In 2023 Ahead Of IND Vs SL 1st ODI In Guwahati
[ad_1] After the Bangladesh series. Virat Kohli jetted off to Dubai with his family to celebrate New Year. He also...
Delhi Govt Suspends Remedial Classes For Classes 9 And 12 With Immediate Effect. Notice Here
[ad_1] Cold Wave and Delhi School Closing News:Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi suspends remedial classes during winter break/vacation for...
Viral Video You Are A Genius If You Can Identify The Snake From The Banana At First Look WATCH CAREFULLY
[ad_1] Ball pythons are the most popular pet snake and the second most popular pet reptile after the bearded dragon,...
Average Rating