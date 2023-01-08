Babar Azam, Pakistan Skipper, Shuts Down Reporter When Asked About Test Captaincy Future

Babar Azam has been winless as Pakistan captain at home this season. Pakistan lost 0-3 to England before drawing the Test series against New Zealand.

Babar Azam addressing the reporters.

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a sharp response to a reporter with a one-line response on Sunday after he was asked about his future regarding the Test leadership . Winless in Tests at home this season, Babar was asked if he would consider stepping down following a poor record since last year.

“I think we are having a white ball series now and the Test matches are over. So if you have any questions about this white ball series ask about that,” Babar shot back on Sunday. Following a 0-3 Test whitewash against England at home, Pakistan drew the Test series against New Zealand with both matches ending in draws.

When Babar was asked again about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, he retorted: “I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan”

Pakistan will play three ODIs against New Zealand, the first of which starts on Monday. All the three ODIs will be played in Karachi.

“In white ball formats we have performed well and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand although we know they are a very good side and it will be a tough series for both teams,” he added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand wil be missing the services of Matt Henry who has been ruled out of the series due to injury.



