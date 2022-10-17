Babar Azam Receives Valuable Advice From Sunil Gavaskar, PCB Shares Video; Watch

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam, recently met with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar at a private dinner in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up game against England. Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel for T20 world cup present Babar with a ‘Sunny Cap’ signed on his birthday. Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammed Yousuf and spin consultant Saqlain Mushtaq can be seen in the video along with them.Also Read – Wasim Jaffer Shares ‘Kota Factory’ Meme In Response To Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Bromance

The 73-year-old also shared some insightful tips on batting with the talismanic batter. Check out the video here:



The Pakistan captain greeted the former India skipper, while the latter wished him ‘Happy Birthday’.

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, “Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi (shot selection should according to the situation).”

PCB released another video where Mohammed Shami can be seen greeting Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the training nets ahead of the warm-up games.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaheen was seen praising Shami’s ability to bowl with an upright seam. Check out the video here:

“Jab se maine bowling start kari hai tabse mai aap ko follow kar raha hu, aap ki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fa of your wrist position and upright seam,” said Shaheen.

In response, Shami said, “Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good).”