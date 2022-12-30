Bad Light Helps Pakistan Snatch Draw Against New Zealand In 1st Test In Karachi
Chasing 138 to win in 15 overs, New Zealand was at 61/1 in only the eighth over of the second innings when the Test finished early.
Karachi: Poor visibility ended a thrilling final session of cricket in the drawn first Test Friday after New Zealand had threatened to snatch victory following Pakistan’s daring declaration.
Chasing 138 to win in 15 overs, New Zealand was at 61-1 in only the eighth over of the second innings when the test finished early because of bad light. Pakistan resumed after tea at 249-7 in its second innings — a lead of 75 — and Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (6-86) threatened to set his team up for victory.
Left-handed Saud Shakeel made an unbeaten 55 and got plenty of support from the two tailenders, Mohammad Wasim (43) and Mir Hamza (3 not out). They did so well that Pakistan captain Babar Azam caught the visitors by surprise and declared at 311-8 late in the final session.
It set New Zealand, which scored 612-9 declared in the first innings, a tempting target and the visitors went for it. Tom Latham was unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway was not out on 18 when the light intervened to potentially save Pakistan from its fifth straight Test defeat at home.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 8:49 PM IST
