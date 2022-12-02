Bad News For Car Buyers! Maruti Suzuki Vehicles to Get Costlier From Next Year. Deets Inside

Owing to continued cost pressures, inflation, and regulatory requirements, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has decided to increase the prices of its vehicles from January 2023.

New Maruti Swift (Representational Picture)

“The Company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase,” the company said in a statement. It added that the hike would vary across models.

Maruti, however, did not reveal how much it planned to raise prices by.

On the other hand, a senior official of Maruti Suzuki India stated that the regulatory changes in car safety norms and its impact on the production cost and sales price may impact the demand in the lower end of the segment next year, but the overall market size is also expected to grow.

He also said that in the near term, increased interest rates are getting reflected in retail finance and one has to keep a watch on the interest rates as 80 per cent of car purchases are under finance. Further, the interest rate hike is also affecting the inventory financing.

The fitting of six airbags in some models and the implementation of BS VI stage 2 norms next year may have an impact on demand in the lower end of that vehicle segment, but the overall industry is expected to touch 4.1 million units, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti India.

Meanwhile, the company closed in November selling 159,044 units, up from 139,184 units sold in November 2021. Within the overall numbers, the company logged lower sales in vans, exports and light commercial vehicle segments.



