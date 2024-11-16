NationalPolitics

Bad news for Disha Patani as her father, an ex-police officer, scammed of Rs 25 lakh on promise of…

Jagdish Patani alleged that the conmen misled him by introducing an accomplice as an “officer on special duty” named Himanshu to reinforce their false claims of political connections.

Actor Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, has fallen victim to a scam involving Rs. 25 lakh. According to the police, Jagdish Patani was deceived by a group of fraudsters who promised him a senior position in a government commission. The scam began when Shivendra Pratap Singh, a personal acquaintance, introduced Jagdish Patani to Diwakar Garg and Acharya Jayaprakash. The suspects, claiming to have strong political connections, assured him of a prestigious role, such as chairman or vice-chairman, in the commission.

Trusting their assurances, Jagdish Patani handed over a total of Rs. 25 lakh—Rs. 5 lakh in cash and Rs. 20 lakh via transfers to three different bank accounts. However, after three months with no progress, Patani demanded the return of his money. The accused not only refused to refund the money but also resorted to threats. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Jagdish Patani further alleged that the conmen misled him by introducing an accomplice as an “officer on special duty” named Himanshu to reinforce their false claims of political connections.

An FIR has been filed against five individuals—Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash (from Juna Akhara), Preeti Garg, and one unidentified person—on charges of cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion, officials said, reported PTI.





