Bad news for India, US, China unveils J-35A, designed for both land-based missions and carrier operations, it can...

The J-35A fighter jet is built by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and represents a refined version of its predecessor.

New Delhi: The competition for global military dominance has touched a new level with the unveiling of China’s latest fifth-generation stealth fighter, the J-35A. China’s latest fighter is seen as a direct competitor to the American F-35 Lightning II. The J-35A showcases China’s determination to achieve aerial supremacy. Although both aircraft share a common design and operational intent, they diverge significantly in key aspects such as armament, defense systems, radar technology, and propulsion.

These differences reflect the distinct strategic priorities driving the military ambitions of the United States and China.

Designed for both land-based missions and carrier operations, the J-35A reflects China’s ambitions to enhance its stealth capabilities across multiple domains. The aircraft incorporates advanced electronic warfare technologies and stealth features, positioning it as a strategic asset for China’s air and naval forces.

Here are some of the key features of J-35A:

The J-35A fighter jet prioritizes stealth, incorporating sleek, radar-absorbing designs.

The J-35’s stealth capabilities are among the most critical aspects of its design, yet they highlight distinct technological approaches and levels of maturity.

The J-35 incorporates smooth lines, internal weapon bays, and radar-absorbing materials to minimize its RCS

The J-35 represents a significant leap in Chinese stealth fighter development

The J-35A focuses on higher speed, significant payload capacity, and potentially reduced production costs.

On the production front, the J-35A benefits from advancements like 3D printing, which has streamlined manufacturing by reducing component counts by 50% compared to earlier models.

In terms of firepower, the J-35A can carry up to 8 tons of munitions, combining internal and external payloads to maintain a degree of stealth. It is equipped with modern Chinese munitions, including PL-series air-to-air missiles, anti-ship weapons, and air-to-ground precision-guided systems.











