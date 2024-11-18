Home

News

Bad news for Indians living in Saudi Arabia as Muslim nation announces radical change in use of religious, national symbols, disobedience will…

The decision will come into effect after it is published in the Official Gazette.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Riyadh: The government of Saudi Arabia has taken an important decision on the use of religious and national symbols. Saudi Arabia has banned the use of religious and national symbols for personal and commercial use. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’ (KSA’s) move is aimed at preventing the misuse of national symbols, Commerce Minister Dr. Majid al-Qasabi said.

Non-compliance with these rules can lead to fines and prosecution.

According to a report in Arabic newspaper Okaz, Majid al-Qasabi, while giving information about the verdict, said that there have been some persistent instances of misuse of religious and national symbols. In such a situation, this decision has been taken to maintain the sanctity of these symbols and to prevent their misuse. He said the move shows the dedication of the government of the country to protect the sanctity of religious symbols.

The Ministry said the restrictions are based on existing measures prohibiting the use of the national flag of Saudi Arabia. It includes the Islamic Declaration of Faith and symbols of crosses, swords, and palm trees. The ban also applies to pictures and names of Saudi leaders. It prohibits their use on printed materials, goods, gifts, and promotional items.

The decision will come into effect 90 days after it is published in the Official Gazette, the report says. This will allow businesses to adjust to the new rules and change their policies accordingly. Saudi’s commerce ministry had earlier banned the use of the state flag, state emblem, and images of leadership and officials in commercial transactions including publications, commodities, and media releases.











