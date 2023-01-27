Bad News For Mumbaikars! Electricity Bills to go up 15% From April. Deets Here
Electricity supply to get expensive in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai Virar
Mumbai/Maharashtra: Monthly electricity bills in Mumbai are expected to rise by 15% as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed a tariff hike from April 2023 for residential consumers. If the proposal gets approved, over 2 crore residential consumers living in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and the rest of Maharashtra will be impacted.
Proposed hike for residential tariff
- For consumers with consumption upto 100 units, the hike is proposed at 12 per cent from Rs 4.01 per unit to Rs 4.50 per unit
- For 101-300 units consumption, a 14 per cent hike is proposed from Rs 8.79 per unit to Rs 10 per unit.
- For 301-500 units monthly consumption by user, MSEDCL has proposed to rise from Rs 12.42 per unit to Rs 14.20 per unit (14 per cent).
- For consumption above 5000, a 15 per cent hike is expected – from Rs 14.21 per unit to Rs 16.3 per unit.
Moreover, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has also proposed a 13 per cent hike in tariffs for industry and commercial consumers from April.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 9:47 AM IST
