Bad news for Pakistan and China, India ramps up defense strategy with Russia’s support, set to induct…

New Delhi: India has long faced persistent security challenges from Pakistan and China along its borders. Both countries have continually attempted to advance their agendas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). As a result, the Indian Army remains highly vigilant in handling these borders. The Indian Army responds to every move by these countries with strong and fitting countermeasures. By the end of this month, India is expected to receive the first of its two guided-missile warships built in Russia. After a prolonged delay due to the Russia-Ukraine war, delivery to India will finally begin.

According to a Times of India report, 4,000-ton warship is currently stationed at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. At present, over 200 Indian sailors and officers are inspecting it. It is expected to be handed over to India by the end of the month.

After this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the warship into the Indian Navy as INS Tushil. The warship is expected to arrive in India in early December. It is also claimed that a second warship will be delivered to the Indian Navy at the beginning of next year.

The moment these warships get inducted into the Indian Navy, pressure will definitely mount in the neighbouring countries. According to the reports, both warships will be equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles along with other advanced weaponry.

India-Russia Deal:

India signed a deal in October 2018 to purchase four Grigorovich-class frigates from Russia.

A total of four warships are to be acquired from Russia under this agreement.

The first two warships will be imported by India at a cost of around 8,000 crore rupees.

The remaining two will be provided by Russia with technology transfer for a total cost of 13,000 crore rupees.

The third and fourth warships will be constructed in India at the Goa Shipyard.











