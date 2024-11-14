Home

Bad news for Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, DRDO successfully tests guided Pinaka System, it can destroy…

Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System

In a major boost to India’s defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted flight tests of the Guided Pinaka weapon system. The Ministry of Defense stated that the flight tests were carried out in three phases at different field firing ranges. During these tests, range, accuracy, and stability were evaluated through extensive testing of the rockets to target multiple objectives.

Developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE), the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) precision strike variant is a fully indigenous weapon system. During these tests, a total of 12 rockets were fired from the two in-service versions of the Pinaka launcher, sourced from each production agency.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO and the Army for the successful tests of the system. Thhe minister said that the inclusion of this guided Pinaka weapon system will further enhance the artillery firepower of the armed forces.

Dr. Sameer V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defense Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the teams involved in the tests, stating that the rocket system has completed all necessary flight tests before being inducted into the Indian Army.

Features of Pinaka

The advanced versions of the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System have a strike range of up to 75 kilometers.

The Mark-I variant has a maximum range of 45 kilometers, while the Mark-II ER version can reach up to 90 kilometers.

The system can launch a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds.

Pinaka can carry various types of warheads, including high-explosive, anti-personnel, incendiary, and anti-tank munitions.

It can be mounted on a Tatra truck and deployed anywhere.

It is suitable for different types of military engagements, such as counter-terrorism, border defense, and conventional warfare.

The guided version of Pinaka uses satellite signals to execute precise attacks on its targets. The Pinaka-Mk3 variant is capable of operating in any weather conditions.

The name “Pinaka” is derived from the divine bow of Hindu deity Lord Shiva.











