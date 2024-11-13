Bad news for Pakistan, China and Bangladesh, Indian Air Force set to crack deal for 114 multi-role fighter aircraft

Home

New Delhi: The United States of America is recognized widely as one of the world’s most powerful countries. Its advanced technology and superior weapons manufacturing capabilities set it apart from many other developed countries. These strengths are among the key factors that make the US a superpower. More than half of the countries in the world maintain strategic relations with the U.S., including India.

As far as India is concerned, many powerful and developing countries want to maintain a good trade relationship with our nation including the United States, Russia, France, Japan, and even China. India, one of the biggest democracies in the world, is among the select few countries globally that are heavily involved in the import and export of weapons.

To recall, in 2016, the United States recognized India as a Major Defense Partner.

World’s Eyes on the Deal

Currently, India is preparing to finalise a major defense deal. According to the reports, the deal of around 114 multi-role fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force is in the works, attracting attention from many powerful countries worldwide, including the United States, Russia, and France.

Although the procurement process is yet to begin, global superpowers are eagerly watching to see who will secure this deal.

Deal for 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft

Several countries are competing to secure the deal for the purchase of 114 multi-role fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force. Leading the race is Russia with its Su-35 and Mig-35, followed by France’s Rafale in second place, the U.S. with its F-21 and F-18 in third place, Sweden’s Gripen in fourth, and Europe’s Eurofighter Typhoon in fifth.

Recently, the Indian Air Force conducted the “Tarang Shakti” military exercise, in which almost all contenders showcased their aircraft. The U.S. brought its F-21 and F-18 fighter aircraft. The U.S. is keen on securing this deal, and the Trump administration is expected to push for it. The close relationship between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump is well-known. With Trump recently re-elected as U.S. President, it is likely that the American government will try to ensure that the deal goes in their favor.











