Home

News

Bad news for Pakistan, China as DRDO plans to expand Pinaka Rocket System with three extended range variants, they are…

The Guided Pinaka variant is poised to offer greater range and accuracy than ever before.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Image: X/@prodefencejammu)

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing its Guided Pinaka Rocket System to include extended ranges of 120 km, 150 km, and 200 km as part of enhancing India’s artillery capabilities.

The DRDO, on Thursday, November 14, successfully conducted flight tests of the Guided Pinaka weapon system that were carried out in three phases at different field firing ranges. During these tests, range, accuracy, and stability were evaluated through extensive testing of the rockets to target multiple objectives.

The Pinaka system was originally designed as a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) with a conventional range of 40 km. Mk-I and Mk-II systems demonstrated their robust capabilities and were inducted into the Indian Army’s artillery units.

The Guided Pinaka variant is poised to offer greater range and accuracy than ever before with enhanced ranges of 120 km, 150 km, and 200 km while the latest versions of the Guided Pinaka system offer significant improvements in range.

120 km Range: The 120 km variant offers enhanced battlefield flexibility. It has provided the armed forces with conventional rocket systems and longer-range precision missiles. The 120 km variant is very conducive for short-range tactical targets with increased accuracy.

150 km Range: The 150 km version offers versatility for mid-range engagements. This range capability allows to deploy Pinaka systems in scenarios that require rapid response and concentrated firepower on mid-range targets, while maintaining precision.

200 km Range: The 200 km variant makes it ideal for striking deep into enemy territory, providing the Indian Army with a powerful tool to neutralize high-value targets at considerable distances.

Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System is developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE).

The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) precision strike variant is a fully indigenous weapon system. During these tests, a total of 12 rockets were fired from the two in-service versions of the Pinaka launcher, sourced from each production agency.

Features of Pinaka

The advanced versions of the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System have a strike range of up to 75 kilometers. The Mark-I variant has a maximum range of 45 kilometers, while the Mark-II ER version can reach up to 90 kilometers. The system can launch a salvo of 12 rockets within 44 seconds. Pinaka can carry various types of warheads, including high-explosive, anti-personnel, incendiary, and anti-tank munitions. It can be mounted on a Tatra truck and deployed anywhere. It is suitable for different types of military engagements, such as counter-terrorism, border defense, and conventional warfare. The guided version of Pinaka uses satellite signals to execute precise attacks on its targets. The Pinaka-Mk3 variant is capable of operating in any weather conditions. The name “Pinaka” is derived from the divine bow of Hindu deity Lord Shiva.











