Bad News For Smokers! You Won’t Be Able To Buy Loose Cigarettes Soon

The committee feels that the sale of loose cigarettes is affecting the tobacco control campaign.

Government may ban the sale of loose cigarettes soon.
Bad News For Smokers: If you are a smoker and you prefer buying loose cigarettes, then this news is for you. The government is planning to ban the sale of single cigarettes to curb the consumption of tobacco products. According to reports, the Standing Committee of Parliament has recommended a ban on selling single cigarettes to control tobacco usage.

The committee feels that the sale of loose cigarettes is affecting the tobacco control campaign. The committee has also suggested getting rid of smoking zones in all the airports.

According to the WHO guidelines, the government of India should impose 75% GST on tobacco products. According to the latest tax slabs, a 22% GST is levied on bidis, 53% on cigarettes and 64% on smokeless tobacco in the country. The standing committee has taken note that despite adding GST, there has not been much increase in tax on tobacco products.

Recommendations By Standing Committee

  1. Ban on the sale and manufacturing of loose cigarettes.
  2. Getting rid of smoking zones in airports.
  3. Increasing GST on tobacco products.
  4. The committee highlighted that the consumption of alcohol and tobacco products increases the risk of cancer.

In India every year around 3.5 lakh people die due to smoking. In India, smoking in public places is already banned. There can be a fine of up to Rs 200 for breaking the rule. The government has also banned the advertisement of tobacco products.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 8:41 PM IST



Updated Date: December 11, 2022 8:42 PM IST





