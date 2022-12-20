Bad Weather in Delhi Leads to Massive Air Traffic Congestion, Flight Operations Affected: SpiceJet

Heavy fog and bad weather in Delhi on Tuesday has lead to massive air traffic congestion, following which departures, arrivals of flights are likely to get affected.

New Delhi: Heavy fog and bad weather in the national capital on Tuesday has lead to massive air traffic congestion, following which departures, arrivals of flights in Delhi Aiport are likely to get affected, informed SpiceJet. Taking to Twitter, the budget airline wrote, “We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

#TravelUpdate: We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 20, 2022

Dense fog enveloped Delhi and parts of northern India on Tuesday, lowering visibility to 25 metres in the national capital and affecting traffic movement. The IMD has also issued a ‘cold wave’ alert in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. As per the Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the next 4-5 days.



