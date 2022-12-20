Menu
Search
National

Bad Weather in Delhi Leads to Massive Air Traffic Congestion, Flight Operations Affected: SpiceJet

By: admin

Date:


Heavy fog and bad weather in Delhi on Tuesday has lead to massive air traffic congestion, following which departures, arrivals of flights are likely to get affected.

ICAO Rejects SpiceJet's Claim Of 'Highest Ever Ranking' In ICAO Audit
Two SpiceJet Flights

New Delhi: Heavy fog and bad weather in the national capital on Tuesday has lead to massive air traffic congestion, following which departures, arrivals of flights in Delhi Aiport are likely to get affected, informed SpiceJet. Taking to Twitter, the budget airline wrote, “We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Dense fog enveloped Delhi and parts of northern India on Tuesday, lowering visibility to 25 metres in the national capital and affecting traffic movement. The IMD has also issued a ‘cold wave’ alert in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. As per the Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the next 4-5 days.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 11:16 AM IST



Updated Date: December 20, 2022 11:40 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleSomy Ali Defends Deepika Padukone in Orange Bikini, Check Her Long Note
Next article76ers stay hot by earning narrow OT win vs Raptors
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh