Bahraich Violence: Internet suspended after man killed in clash during Idol immersion | Key Updates

The tension began on Sunday evening in the Mahasi area during the Durga idol immersion when some locals allegedly asked for the music to be turned off.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district after a 22-year-old man was killed amid communal clashes during the immersion of Goddess Durga idol on Monday, October 14, 2024. Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh Police has detained 30 individuals in connection with the violence and murder in the state.

The tension began on Sunday evening in the Mahasi area during the Durga idol immersion when some locals allegedly asked for the music to be turned off. According to the police, the idol procession was being passed through a Muslim neighborhood, which escalated heated arguments into clashes and stone-pelting between the two communities.

The situation got worse when a gunshot was allegedly fired upon the group, hurting a local resident, Ram Gopal, who was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. The case was registered at Hardi police station after Ram Gopal’s brother Hari Milan complained that during the idol immersion his brother was allegedly dragged into the house of accused Abdul Hameed, where he was shot dead. He even alleged that his brothers were attacked with swords.

Showing concerns over the Bahraich’s violence, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), asserted strict punishment for the troublemakers in Bahraich.

He stated in the post, “Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them.”

“Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

जनपद बहराइच के महसी में माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। सभी को सुरक्षा की गारंटी, लेकिन उपद्रवियों और जिनकी लापरवाही से घटना घटी है, ऐसे लोगों को चिह्नित कर कठोरतम कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रतिमा विसर्जन जारी रहेगा। प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारियों को मौके पर… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2024

The Chief Minister Aditynath has directed ADG, Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, and Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta, including four IP officers and other senior police personnel, to be present at the spot. Additionally, Suresh Kumar Verma, the station house officer of Hardi police station and sub-inspector, have been suspended.

This communal clash incident has attracted many political controversies. The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “The public understands everything. Everyone knows whose old strategy is to resort to violence out of fear of defeat. This is the knock of the by-elections. If the government makes real, solid arrangements instead of superficial law and order measures, everything will be fine. But this will happen only if the government wants it to.”











