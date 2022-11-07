Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNationalBaijnath Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Repeat Its 2017 Performance in Himachal’s...
National

Baijnath Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Repeat Its 2017 Performance in Himachal’s Prestigious Seat?

admin
By admin
0
42


Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by the counting of votes on December 8.

delhi, delhi MCD Delhi Election, MCD Election Delhi 2022, MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022, MCD Delhi Election Dates, Delhi MCD Election, Delhi MCD Election 2022, Delhi MCD Polls, Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections 2022, Delhi mcd chunav 2022, delhi ncr, delhi nct
MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022: Check the full schedule of MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022 which will be held on December 4.

Baijnath Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Baijnath under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh State. In 2017, Mulkh Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kishori Lal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12669 votes.

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8. Last time around as well, the EC had announced the schedules of the two States separately, Himachal Pradesh on October 12, 2017 and Gujarat on October 25, 2017. However, counting of votes in both States was on the same day in December.

Key Candidates:

Mulkhraj Premi (BJP) vs Kishori Lal (Congress) vs Pramod Chand (AAP)

BAIJNATH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin
Mulkh Raj BJP Winner 32,102 60.62% 12,669
Kishori Lal INC Runner Up 19,433 36.70%
None Of The Above NOTA 3rd 577 1.09%
Ramesh Chand BSP 4th 510 0.96%
Bir Singh IND 5th 331 0.63%

The AAP, BJP and the Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies. The Congress has also released names of its star campaigners, which include former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, spokesperson Alka Lamba, among others.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 11:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Russia officials on defensive after letter alleges Ukraine losses
Next article
Android Users Alert! Remove THESE 4 Apps From Your Phone Right Away
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Baijnath Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Repeat Its 2017 Performance in Himachal’s Prestigious Seat?

admin
By admin
0
42


Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by the counting of votes on December 8.

delhi, delhi MCD Delhi Election, MCD Election Delhi 2022, MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022, MCD Delhi Election Dates, Delhi MCD Election, Delhi MCD Election 2022, Delhi MCD Polls, Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections 2022, Delhi mcd chunav 2022, delhi ncr, delhi nct
MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022: Check the full schedule of MCD Delhi Election Dates 2022 which will be held on December 4.

Baijnath Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Baijnath under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh State. In 2017, Mulkh Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kishori Lal of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 12669 votes.

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 12 in single-phase polling for all 68 constituencies, followed by counting of votes on December 8. Last time around as well, the EC had announced the schedules of the two States separately, Himachal Pradesh on October 12, 2017 and Gujarat on October 25, 2017. However, counting of votes in both States was on the same day in December.

Key Candidates:

Mulkhraj Premi (BJP) vs Kishori Lal (Congress) vs Pramod Chand (AAP)

BAIJNATH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin
Mulkh Raj BJP Winner 32,102 60.62% 12,669
Kishori Lal INC Runner Up 19,433 36.70%
None Of The Above NOTA 3rd 577 1.09%
Ramesh Chand BSP 4th 510 0.96%
Bir Singh IND 5th 331 0.63%

The AAP, BJP and the Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies. The Congress has also released names of its star campaigners, which include former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, spokesperson Alka Lamba, among others.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 11:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Russia officials on defensive after letter alleges Ukraine losses
Next article
Android Users Alert! Remove THESE 4 Apps From Your Phone Right Away
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677