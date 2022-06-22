Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N160, equipped with segment-first Dual Channel ABS

Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, has launched the all-new Pulsar N160 in India. It is the latest addition to the Pulsar range, India’s most popular sports motorcycle. The Pulsar N160 is built on the new Pulsar platform that has witnessed an unprecedented response ever since its introduction with the launch of the Pulsar 250 in October last year. Equipped with segment-first dual-channel ABS, the Pulsar N160 is set to become a benchmark for performance and control in the entry sports motorcycle segment.

Product Philosophy

The new Pulsar N160 has been conceptualised to deliver power, precision, and control like never seen before in the segment. This differentiation philosophy allows the Pulsar N160 to easily straddle the asks of today’s young rider who seeks a motorcycle of sporty character that is also rideable in everyday street conditions.

Design

The design language boasts of dynamic and energetic character lines, tighter proportions, and modern aerodynamism. The muscular tank is contrasted with a sleek, stylish waist section that extends to a contoured step seat, making for an eye-catching profile. It is equipped with a sportier underbelly exhaust that growls at higher RPMs.

Power

The Pulsar N160 is powered by a 165cc BS6 engine, which gives superior power and immediate throttle response. It delivers 16 PS of power and 14.65 Nm of torque with 85% of peak torque available throughout the rev band for an unmatched pick-up and the signature Pulsar rush. The Pulsar N160 provides the best-in-class tractive effort and enables better passing acceleration in every gear.

Precision

The new Pulsar N160 is built on a tubular frame chassis that offers high torsional stiffness for superior handling. Further, the bike is equipped with a new precision-crafted underbelly exhaust system positioned close to its centre of gravity for improved balance. This, along with the mono-shock rear suspension, LED projector headlamps and 300 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake make for a perfect street riding experience.

Control

The segment-first Dual Channel ABS in the new Pulsar N160 inspires increased riding confidence by restricting wheel lockups during both front and rear braking. The stronger grip provided by wider cross-section tyres (Front 100/80-17, Rear 130/70-17) in the Pulsar N160 adds to the riding control of the motorcycle.

Available at an attractive price of ₹ 1,25,824 ex-showroom (Kolkata) & ₹ 1,27,853 ex-showroom (Delhi). The Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS is available in Brooklyn Black colour.

Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “Twenty years ago, Pulsar pioneered the sports-motorcycling revolution in India. The Pulsar 250, the biggest ever Pulsar, launched on the new platform in October 2021, received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts and experts alike. We are excited to extend the new platform to the 160cc segment. The new Pulsar N160 packs an exciting proposition that is built to deliver the perfect street riding experience”.

Features