Bajaj Finserv AMC Launches Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund: All You Need To Know

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited has introduced its yet another hybrid scheme, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund. The NFO period of this scheme is from 13th to 27th May, 2024. This innovative fund aims to cater to investors seeking stability, growth, and diversification in their investment portfolios.

NFO Open; Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund

About the scheme:

The Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund stands out for its unique approach to investing. Heres what investors can expect:

Investment in high dividend-paying companies: The fund focuses on companies with a track record of high dividend payouts. This strategy not only offers potential growth but also indicates stable business models and accountable management.

Mitigation of market volatility: Through diversification across multiple asset classes, including equities, debt, and gold, the fund aims to cushion against market volatility, providing investors with a smoother investment journey.

Equity taxation benefits: Investors can benefit from equity taxation on their investments, potentially optimizing overall returns.

Versatility for all market conditions: The fund is designed to adapt to various market scenarios, making it suitable for both bullish and bearish market conditions.

Why choose dividend-paying companies

Investing in companies with a history of high dividend payouts offers several advantages:

Stable business model: Companies that consistently pay dividends often have stable revenue streams and strong fundamentals, reducing investment risk.

Sustainable growth: Dividend payments indicate the companys ability to generate profits consistently, reflecting sustainable growth prospects.

Low volatility: Dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile, providing a buffer during market downturns and enhancing portfolio stability.

Compounding growth: Reinvesting dividends can accelerate wealth accumulation through the power of compounding, leading to long-term wealth creation.

Who should invest:

The Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund is suitable for a range of investors:

Investors seeking stability: Those who prioritize capital preservation and seek lower fluctuations in their investment journey can benefit from the funds diversified approach.

Investors looking for professional asset allocation: The fund offers expert asset allocation across various asset classes, relieving investors of the need to manage multiple investments themselves.

Long-term investors: Individuals aiming for long-term wealth creation can leverage the potential of dividend-paying companies and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends. Investors can consider starting an SIP or lumpsum investment in this scheme. To get an idea of a suitable SIP investment amount, investors can also make use of an SIP calculator.

First-time equity investors: Investors venturing into equity markets for the first time can benefit from the funds diversified exposure, mitigating the risks associated with individual stock selection.

In summary, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking stability, growth, and diversification in their portfolios. With its focus on dividend-paying companies and strategic asset allocation, the fund aims to deliver sustainable returns across various market conditions, making it an attractive option for investors with different risk appetites and investment goals.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.