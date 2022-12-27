December 27, 2022
Home » Bajaj Finserv Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Up To 7.95% For Senior Citizens. Check Details


The maximum interest rate on a fixed deposit a customer who is not a senior citizen can avail under the latest revision by Bajaj Finserv is 7.70 per cent. And the maximum interest rate a senior citizen (above 60 years of age) can avail under the revision is 7.95 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Up To 7.95% For Senior Citizens. Check Details
Bajaj Finserv Hikes Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Up To 7.95% For Senior Citizens. Check Details

New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv, one of India’s largest non-banking financial corporations has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits for deposits starting at Rs 15,000 up to Rs 5 crore with effect from December 22, 2022.

The maximum interest rate on a fixed deposit a customer who is not a senior citizen can avail under the latest revision by Bajaj Finserv is 7.70 per cent. And the maximum interest rate a senior citizen (above 60 years of age) can avail under the revision is 7.95 per cent.

Given below are the FD interest rates for customers below 60 years

Tenure In Months Cumulative FD (Interest + Principal amount paid at maturity) Non-cumulative (Interest paid at a defined frequency, principal paid at maturity)
Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half Yearly (p.a.) Annual (p.a.)
12-14 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05%
15* 7.20% 6.97% 7.01% 7.08% 7.20%
16-17 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05%
18* 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25%
19-21 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05%
22* 7.35% 7.11% 7.16% 7.22% 7.35%
23 7.05% 6.83% 6.87% 6.93% 7.05%
24 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
25-29 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25%
30* 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%
31-32 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25%
33* 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%
34-35 7.25% 7.02% 7.06% 7.12% 7.25%
36-38 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
39* 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60%
40-43 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
44* 7.70% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70%
45-60 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%

Given below are the FD interest rates for senior citizens (customers above 60 years)

Tenure In Months Cumulative FD (Interest + Principal amount paid at maturity) Non-cumulative (Interest paid at a defined frequency, principal paid at maturity)
At Maturity (p.a.) Monthly (p.a.) Quarterly (p.a.) Half Yearly (p.a.) Annual (p.a.)
12-14 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%
15* 7.45% 7.21% 7.25% 7.32% 7.45%
16-17 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%
18* 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
19-21 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%
22* 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60%
23 7.30% 6.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30%
24 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75%
25-29 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
30* 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55%
31-32 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
33* 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55%
34-35 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50%
36-38 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75%
39* 7.85% 7.58% 7.63% 7.70% 7.85%
40-43 7.75% 7.49% 7.30% 7.61% 7.75%
44* 7.96% 7.67% 7.72% 7.80% 7.95%
45-60 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.95%




Published Date: December 27, 2022 1:06 PM IST



Updated Date: December 27, 2022 1:38 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Reaches Odisha For World Cup

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Reaches Odisha For World Cup

December 27, 2022
Salman Khan Celebrated His Birthday With Shahrukh Khan, Fans Say Aa Gaye Mere Karan Arjun

Salman Khan Celebrated His Birthday With Shahrukh Khan, Fans Say Aa Gaye Mere Karan Arjun

December 27, 2022