Bajaj Markets Simplifies Credit Monitoring with Free CIBIL Score Check

Bajaj Markets offers an easy and convenient way for individuals to monitor their credit health through a free CIBIL score check. This feature enables users to evaluate their credit status, stay informed about changes in their credit profile, and make well-informed financial decisions.

Bajaj Markets Offers Free and Simple CIBIL Score Check

Checking CIBIL score on Bajaj Markets comes with several key benefits:

User-friendly Process: The platform provides an intuitive and smooth interface, ensuring a hassle-free experience for individuals

Insightful Analysis: Checking one’s credit profile offers valuable insights that assist in making better financial decisions

Zero Effect on the Score: The free CIBIL score check does not affect the individuals score

The Bajaj Markets app further enhances the user experience by providing a customised Credit Health Report. This detailed report consists of information on the individual’s active credit cards and loan accounts, providing a holistic view of ones credit profile.

The app features widgets such as DID YOU KNOW and IMPROVE YOUR SCORE that provide insights and tips to help users improve their scores. Additionally, the report also consists of personalised offers available on Bajaj Markets, enabling individuals to find suitable financial products.

In addition to the CIBIL score check, Bajaj Markets offers access to a wide array of products like insurance policies, credit cards, investment options, and loans. Individuals can access these products and more by simply visiting the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.