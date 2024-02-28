Bajaj Markets Simplifies Finances with Multiple Credit Card Options

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, features 30+ credit cards. These can help individuals gain access to various benefits and rewards. Whether individuals dream of jet-setting around the globe, love indulging in shopping sprees, or simply want to save more on everyday purchases, these credit cards come packed with rewards and perks that align with users’ priorities.

Explore credit card options designed to match unique needs!

Here are some of the credit cards available on Bajaj Markets:

1. AU Small Finance Bank Altura Credit Card

Joining Fee: NIL

Benefit: This travel credit card offers 8 complimentary visits to railway lounges

2. IndusInd Bank Platinum Master Credit Card

Joining Fee: NIL

Benefit: A unique fuel credit card that comes with a 1% surcharge waiver on fuel transactions of Rs. 400 to Rs. 4,000

3. Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card

Joining Fee: Rs. 500 + GST

Benefit: With an instant discount on Swiggy food deliveries, this card is perfect for those looking for dining offers

4. IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

Joining Fee: Rs. 500 + GST

Benefit: One can get 100% cashback on fuel as a joining benefit

Apart from these credit card options, Bajaj Markets is home to 100+ financial products under the categories of investments, loans, insurance, and other value-added services. One can also find other features such as loan calculators, FD calculator, insurance premium calculators, credit score checks, and more. Head to the Bajaj Markets’ app or website to know more.

