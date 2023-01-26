Bajrang Dal Workers Booked For Tearing Posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie In Faridabad
Pathaan: Faridabad Police registered a case against nine Bajrang Dal workers for tearing posters of Pathaan.
Pathaan: Faridabad Police on Wednesday registered a case against nine Bajrang Dal workers for tearing posters of the Pathaan movie at Crown Interior Mall of Faridabad. A local police team immediately reached the spot and started a preliminary inquiry.
Police said they have rounded up nine accused identified as Dipanshu, Piyush, Aman, Bholashankar, Pankaj, Arjun, Mojpal, Daulat, and Arun for allegedly tearing the movie’s poster. They all are members of Bajrang Dal.
According to the Police, the manager of INOX in the mall registered a case that some miscreants have torn the posters of the ‘Pathaan’ movie in the mall.
“A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections including trespassing after the Inox manager complained to the police. Posters were torn by Bajrang Dal workers at Crown Interior Mall at around 3.30 pm today,” Faridabad Police said.
Police further informed that an investigation is underway. Other accused are being identified through CCTV footage and the culprits will soon be sent behind bars for their hooliganism in Faridabad.
The police commissioner has requested the general public not to spoil the atmosphere under the guise of any provocative speech, as strict action will be taken against the culprits under the law.
(With ANI inputs)
Published Date: January 26, 2023 12:05 PM IST
