Home

News

Bajrang Punia Slams Former WFI Chief Over Remarks on Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics Disqualification; Here’s What Congress Leader Said

“Those who celebrated Vinesh’s disqualification, are they deshbhakts? Congress leader and Olympic silver medalist Bajrang Puniya has said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia meet with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Breaking silence on the comments passed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh regarding the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics, the Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and Congress leader Bajrang Punia on Saturday slammed former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in 2 weight categories in a day? Can the trials be stopped for 5 hours after the weigh-in?… You did not win the wrestling, you went there by cheating. God has punished you for the same”, Bajrang Punia was quoted saying in a report by news agency ANI.

“Those who celebrated Vinesh’s disqualification, are they deshbhakts? We are fighting for the country since childhood, and they dare to teach us patriotism. They are molesting girls,” Punia told India Today.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Used By Cong As Pawns: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were used by the Congress as “pawns” in a “conspiracy” to take control of the Wrestling Federation of India and attack the BJP, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Saturday.

A day after Olympians Phogat and Punia joined the Congress party, the senior BJP leader reiterated that former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was behind the plot against him as he had defeated his son Deepender Singh Hooda in the 2012 WFI elections.

“They (Punia and Phogat) were faces… they were mohrey (pawns). They were used like pawns by (former Haryana chief minister) Bhupinder Hooda, the Congress and the Congress family,” he told PTI Videos.

“This was all conspired to gain a hold on the Wrestling Federation of India and to attack the BJP and its ideology…This team of Rahul, the Congress keeps doing these things,” he said.

It was in 2012 when Singh first got control of WFI after a bitter turf war with Hooda. He had a vice-like grip on the body before the protest against him started last year for allegedly sexually harassing and intimidating women wrestlers.

Phogat and Punia, who is an Olympic bronze-medallist, along with another Olympic bronze-winner Sakshi Malik spearheaded the agitation. As a result, Singh, who was a six-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj constituency, had to step down from the position of WFI head and he is also facing criminal charges in the court.

(With inputs from agencies)











