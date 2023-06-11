Menu
Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi now has a rival; will Erling Haaland win it after spectacular performance in Champions League?

Messi’s domination in the race for the Ballon d’Or was considered a foregone conclusion, but a new contender has emerged, making the competition intense. Erling Haaland’s remarkable performances at the Champions League have added a thrilling twist to the highly coveted individual award in football.

The conclusion of the 2022/2023 European football season at the Champions League final in Istanbul marked the end of a challenging campaign. All leagues had to navigate a packed schedule, briefly interrupted for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s narrative took an enchanting turn when, at the age of 35, he captained his national team to World Cup glory, securing the elusive trophy that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

This achievement initially positioned Messi as the frontrunner for an unprecedented eighth Ballon d’Or title. However, Haaland’s heroics in Manchester City’s exceptional squad have created an intriguing competition for the prestigious accolade.

Alongside his World Cup triumph, Messi’s remarkable statistics cannot be overlooked, as he scored 38 goals and provided 25 assists in various competitions. Yet, Haaland has closed the gap with his remarkable performances, particularly in the World Cup and his impressive tally of 53 goals across all competitions. Although Haaland was relatively subdued during the Champions League final, his instrumental role in City’s historic treble triumph in Turkey on June 10 cannot be understated.

It is worth noting that the Premier League has not witnessed a Ballon d’Or winner since Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the honour in 2008 during his tenure with Manchester United. Haaland’s feat of replicating Ronaldo’s Champions League victory with Manchester City adds another layer of significance to his candidature.

The World Cup and the Champions League undoubtedly play pivotal roles in determining who will clinch this highly sought-after individual award. The battle between these two exceptional talents has captured the imagination of football fans, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming announcement.

Updated: 11 Jun 2023, 12:47 PM IST



