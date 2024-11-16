Home

Ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers in Delhi amid rising pollution levels; Rs 20,000 fine for violators

All demolition works, earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works, and any transportation of demolition waste are banned with the implementation of GRAP III measures to fight air pollution.

New Delhi: To address the worsening air quality, the Delhi government has enforced a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in the national capital, effective from Friday. According to the government order, violators will face prosecution under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and a Rs 20,000 fine. The order reads, “There shall be no plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMV (4 wheelers) in Delhi. There shall be no plying of Delhi registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), of BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except, those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.”

“The BS-III and below diesel-operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi are not permitted to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services. The Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel are not permitted to enter Delhi (excluding buses / Tempo travellers operated with All India Tourist Permit),” the order further read, news agency ANI reported.

The order stated, “Any violation of the above directions shall invite a prosecution under section 194(1) of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides a fine of Rs.20,000.” The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in Delhi-NCR starting Friday at 8 am. This decision aims to prevent further decline in air quality after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the severe category.

Under GRAP-III (Graded Response Action Plan) to combat air pollution in Delhi NCR, measures include increasing the frequency of mechanized road sweeping, daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants before peak traffic hours, targeting roads, hotspots, and heavy traffic corridors. Additionally, collected dust must be properly disposed of at designated sites or landfills.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I — ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II — ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III — ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV — ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

This year, Stage III has been implemented significantly later than in 2023, when it was activated on November 2. The action plan, applicable across the entire NCR, complements the ongoing Stage-I and Stage-II measures already in effect.

The 11-point action plan under Stage III includes increased road sweeping, intensified water sprinkling with dust suppressants in high-traffic areas, and enhanced public transport services with differential pricing to promote off-peak travel.

