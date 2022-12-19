Menu
Search
National

Bananas To Garlic, Best Prebiotic Foods That You Should Include In Your Winter Diet

By: admin

Date:


Bananas to garlic, here is a list of some of the best prebiotic foods that you must include in your winter diet. Watch video

Best prebiotic foods: Prebiotics are fibers that aren’t digestible by your body but can help good bacteria grow in your gut. They don’t just keep immunity strong ,but also maintain gut and bone health. So it’s very important to add some prebiotic foods in your diet that will promote good bacteria in your gut and especially in winters as there are more chances that we might get sick. So, in the video we will you some of the best prebiotic foods. Watch video.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 3:44 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleApply For Deputy Commissioner Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in. Read Details Here
Next articleElan Group Announces a Record-Breaking Sales of INR 2500 Crores from its Residential Project at Dwarka Expressway
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FAKE NEWS! Govt Is NOT Giving Rs 6,000/Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’

admin -

Leading Online Agrochemicals Company, AgFarm Widens its Reach in India; Launches its Products in Chhattisgarh

admin -
Dubai-based agrochemical company, AgFarm has introduced its entire product...

PFC Bags SAFA Gold Award for Best Presented Accounts/Annual Report

admin -
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), a Maharatna CPSE and...

Elan Group Announces a Record-Breaking Sales of INR 2500 Crores from its Residential Project at Dwarka Expressway

admin -
Elan Group, based in Gurugram, has announced a record-breaking...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh