Banaras Movie Interview: Another Kannada Movie Going Pan-India After Kantara

Banaras Movie Interview: Yet another pan-India movie from Kannada film industry ‘Banaras‘ is all set to hit the theatres on Friday across the country. The promos of ‘Banaras‘ movie have garnered appreciation and the movie is expected to enthrall audiences. Directed by Jayateertha of Bell Bottom fame, the film marks the debut of Zaid Khan, son of politician Zameer Ahmed and features him in the lead role as a romantic hero who’s stuck in a time loop. He teams up with Kannada actor Sonal Monterio in the film which is now releasing Pan-India alongside noted Hindi movies like Mili, Double XL, Phone Bhoot and Marathi movie Man Kasturi.

In an interview with Zee Media, Zaid mentioned how Banaras is the perfect debut for him. He mentioned that the film is not just romance or melodrama, it’s a story that requires the audience to invest their brains into it. Together, Sonal and Zaid also share their views on the entire South vs north debate and the whole idea behind naming their movie after the city.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH THE TEAM OF BANARAS MOVIE – ZAID KHAN AND SONAL MONTERIO

Banaras hits the screens today. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!



