Bandhan Life Insurance Products Now Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, has partnered with Bandhan Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as Aegon Life). This helps individuals access life insurance plans conveniently on Bajaj Markets.

Get Bandhan Life Insurance Products on Bajaj Markets now

On this marketplace, individuals can explore life insurance policies offered by Bandhan Life Insurance Limited, such as:

iTerm Comfort: Affordable term insurance with tax benefits and add-ons for comprehensive protection. Premiums start at Rs. 493/month.

iTerm Prime: Customisable term insurance with flexible premiums and coverage amounts to tailor protection to individuals’ needs. Premiums start at Rs. 404/month.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

iGuarantee Max Savings: Combines life insurance with savings, offering enhanced financial security and future planning. Premiums start at Rs. 500/month.

By partnering with Bandhan Life Insurance Limited, Bajaj Markets strengthens its commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of financial products and services. Individuals can also check additional insurance options on the marketplace, such as car, bike, health, and pocket insurance. Moreover, they can research, compare, and apply for various financial products as per their requirements on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket“. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket“.