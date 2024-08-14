Bangladesh Crisis, J-K Terror Attacks; Key Issues PM Modi Is Likely To Address In 11th Straight I-Day Speech

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on the 78th Independence Day and deliver his first Independence Day address of his third term from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi. (File/ANI)

Independence Day 2024: The targeting of Hindus during the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh, surge in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative, are some of the key issues likely to figure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11th straight Independence Day speech on Thursday.

PM Modi, who will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi for the 11th time in a row on the nation’s 78th Independence Day, is expected to address several burning issues such as the Bangladesh crisis, especially the targeting of minority Hindus, which is likely to find a mention in his speech, more so as Hindutva groups have strongly taken up the issue and hit the streets.

‘Viksit Bharat’ main theme

The PM’s speech is likely to centered around the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’, but experts believe Modi will also speak about the mandate for his government for a third straight term, though with a reduced majority, and dwell at length on how reforms, development programmes and welfare measures rolled out in the last 10 years have impacted the lives of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a staple of Modi’s Independence Day speeches over the years, is also likely to figure in his address, especially amidst the backdrop of a recent surge in terror attacks in the erstwhile state, mainly in the Jammu division, which have claimed the lives of dozens of security personnel and civilians.

Modi may also speak about the holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir for which the Supreme Court has set a September 30 deadline.

Many are also eagerly awaiting if the prime minister announces any new initiative or expand the ambit of some ongoing welfare programmes at a time when a combined opposition, at its strongest in the last 10 years, has pivoted to populist welfare promises to draw support.

There is also an anticipation that some of the key decisions taken by the government since he assumed the office in June for a third term may be highlighted by him.

Such decisions include an expansion of the housing scheme for the poor, major boost to road and rail infra, and a proposed change in the law regulating Waqf boards and properties, which have drawn vehement support from opposition parties.

PM Modi to deliver 11 straight I-Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday unfurl the national flag for the 11th time in a row on the 78th Independence Day, and deliver his first Independence Day address of his third term from the ramparts of the Red Fort, taking him past his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times during 2004-2014.

After tomorrow, Modi will jump to third on the list of India’s Prime Minister who have unfurled the national flag on Independence for the maximum number of times, placing him behind former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who did the honours 17 and 16 times respectively.

