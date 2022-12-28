Bangladesh Head Coach Russell Domingo Steps Down Following Test Series Loss Against India
Dhaka: Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has resigned from his position, the South African informed Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday. Domingo’s decision comes in after Bangladesh lost the Test series against India 0-2 at home.
Domingo is said to have left for South Africa for Christmas break. A statement from BCB’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus indicated that the cricket board is moving from from Domingo.
“We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team,” Yunus told reporters. “You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team.
“We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions. In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don’t just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor.
“There’s less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series,” he added.
Domingo joined Bangladesh as head coach in September 2019. Under Domingo, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series win in South Africa and at home against India.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 11:30 AM IST
