‘If You Help Our Enemy’: Bangladesh Nationalist Party On Sheikh Hasina’s India Stay

“Should India promote one party, not the entire country?”, asked Gayeshwar Roy.

(L) Khaleda Zia of BNP, (R) Sheikh Hasina of BAL

New Delhi: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed displeasure over Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India. Veteran BNP leader Gayeshwar Roy said, “If you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and India to be honoured.”

Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh after resigning from the post of the prime minister on August 5 and came to India. She is reportedly staying in India ever since while some reports say that Sheikh Hasina continues her “temporary stay” in India.

For the unversed, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Awami League or simply called the Awami League are two major political parties in the country and they are bitter rivals, almost to the extent of enmity.

Gayeshwar Roy, who is a member of BNP’s standing committee, its highest decision-making forum, said that India should “behave” in a manner which follows the spirit of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

“Our former foreign minister (in the Hasina govt) said here before the last elections that India will help Sheikh Hasina’s return to office. Sheikh Hasina’s liability is being borne by India. Indian and Bangladesh people don’t have issues with each other. But should India promote one party and not the entire country?” Asked Roy as reported by TOI.

On the reports of alleged attacks on Hindus, their property, and temples, Roy said that the perception about BNP being anti-minority has been created otherwise BNP is made up of people from different communities in Bangladesh and stands for all religions.

“BNP is a nationalist party but we believe in the individual rights of all communities,” he said.

“When I was a minister in 1991, I started the system of donations for Durga Pujas and no government after that has stopped the policy, it is still on. It is our party’s government that did it,” he said on the issue of BNP being anti-Hindu.

On the charge that BNP is anti-India, Roy asserted that the “perception” that his party is anti-India holds no truth.

“India has helped in getting our Independence, we cannot be against India,” said Roy.

Meanwhile, it is stated that Sheikh Hasina will stay in Delhi for some more time. She and her sister Sheikh Rehana are currently in a safe house under the protection of Indian intelligence agencies.











